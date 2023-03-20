PIERRE — Dr. Jessica Vogel, an assistant professor of education at Northern State University, will become the next superintendent for the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (SDSBVI).

During her time at Northern State University (NSU), Vogel has worked alongside many of the students, teachers, and staff at SDSBVI. Between the supervision of SDSBVI teacher trainings and her service on school committees and boards, Vogel is eager to continue establishing those relationships.

