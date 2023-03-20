PIERRE — Dr. Jessica Vogel, an assistant professor of education at Northern State University, will become the next superintendent for the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (SDSBVI).
During her time at Northern State University (NSU), Vogel has worked alongside many of the students, teachers, and staff at SDSBVI. Between the supervision of SDSBVI teacher trainings and her service on school committees and boards, Vogel is eager to continue establishing those relationships.
The South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, part of the South Dakota Board of Regents, is a K-12 accredited school by the South Dakota Department of Education in Aberdeen. It supports children with vision loss and provides access to educational resources to prepare students for life. Enrollment on the Aberdeen campus averages about 28 students, with nearly 250 students served by the school’s statewide outreach programs.
Vogel enters the superintendent role with an extensive educational background. She holds a doctorate in educational administration — special education, a master’s degree in emotional and behavior disorders, and a bachelor’s degree in special education. She is currently working on a master’s degree in visual Impairments. Vogel hopes her educational networks will benefit SDSBVI.
Vogel will succeed the current superintendent, Dan Trefz, this June.
