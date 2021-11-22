South Dakota recorded 415 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,309. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases continued to rise, moving up to 6,895 (+45), while current hospitalizations fell by four to 230. There were 19 new hospitalizations posted.
The DOH also reported that 71% of South Dakotans ages 12 and older have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.
Yankton County reported 18 new cases, the 13th time in the 15 reporting days this month that the county has reached double digits in positive tests. There were eight new recoveries posted, with the number of active cases rising to 180.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +7; and Union County, +9.
New COVID-related hospitalizations were reported in Clay (+1) and Hutchinson (+1) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday reported five active cases (four students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Friday. Five people were in quarantine/isolation (-2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a student), which was unchanged from Friday.
The DOH’s weekly update of the South Dakota community spread map showed all counties in the Yankton area rated at high community spread, which was unchanged from last week. Overall, 62 of the state’s 66 counties were rated at high community spread, up two from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.