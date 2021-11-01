Yankton County reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Union County also recorded a new death as the state posted six new fatalities.
Yankton County’s new deaths raised its pandemic toll to 40. It marked the first time since May 12 the county has seen multiple deaths in one daily update, and it’s the sixth time it has occurred during the pandemic.
Union County’s new death was its 46th overall.
South Dakota’s death toll rose to 2,241.
The DOH reported 393 new infections Monday, with increases in both active cases (5,483, +62) and active hospitalizations (205, +18).
Yankton County also recorded 18 new positive tests Monday, marking the ninth time in the last 10 reporting days that the county has seen double-digit increases in cases. Eleven new recoveries were reported, and the number of active cases rose to 141.
Union County recorded 14 new cases and 13 new recoveries.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +2; and Turner County, +3.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday showed four active cases (1 student, 3 staff), which was unchanged from Friday. Six people were in quarantine/isolation (+1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff). That is unchanged from last Thursday.
The DOH’s weekly update of community spread levels showed every county in the Yankton area back at high community spread, as Charles Mix County was elevated from substantial to high spread. Overall, 58 of the state’s 66 counties reported high community spread, up two from last week.
