n Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the state reported more than 1,000 new infections for the fourth straight day, along with 10 new deaths.
One of the deaths occurred in Union County, its 12th to date. Other deaths were reported in Davison, Faulk, Haakon, Hughes, Jackson (2), Lyman and Oglala Lakota (2) counties.
South Dakota recorded 1,434 new infections Saturday to finish October with 10,715 new cases, an increase of 254%. The state’s death toll stands at 425, with 201 of those deaths occurring in October.
Yankton County was one of several area counties to see double-digit increases, adding with 23 new cases. Yankton County recorded 497 new infections in October, a rise of 114%.
Here are summaries of area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 25 new cases (994 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 28 new recoveries (280), 0 new deaths (1), 713 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 11 new cases (421), 3 new hospitalizations (65), 12 new recoveries (286), 0 new deaths (0), 135 active cases;
• Clay County — 13 new cases (865), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 7 new recoveries (665), 0 new deaths (8), 192 active cases;
• Douglas County — 8 new cases (177), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 2 new recoveries (120), 0 new deaths (4), 76 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 5 new cases (245), 1 new hospitalization (23), 1 new recovery (167), 0 new deaths (2), 76 active cases;
• Turner County — 12 new cases (516), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 8 new recoveries (301), 0 new deaths (18), 197 active cases;
• Union County — 17 new cases (790), 1 new hospitalization (48), 10 new recoveries (578), 200 active cases;
• Yankton County — 23 new cases (931), 2 new hospitalizations (38), 11 new recoveries (575), 0 new deaths (6), 350 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported four new infections in both Cedar (155 cases overall) and Knox (279) counties. Also, Dixon County’s case total was amended downward by one to 168.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Saturday according to the DOH online portal:
• Total Cases — 45,992 (+1,434: 1,321 confirmed, 113 probable);
• Active Cases — 14,373 (+853);
• Recoveries — 31,194 (+280);
• Hospitalizations — 2,684 ever hospitalized (+24); 415 currently hospitalized (+12);
• Testing — 6,496 new tests processed; 2,876 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported more than 1,000 new cases for the third straight day, recording 1,495 new infections late Friday. The state also saw nine new deaths, raising the state toll to 646.
Other statistics posted on the DHHS portal included:
• Total Cases — 69,645 (+1,495);
• Active Cases — 25,047 (+1,050);
• Recoveries — 43,952 (+436);
• Hospitalizations — 3,022 ever hospitalized (+56); 584 currently hospitalized (+56);
• Testing — 17,459 new tests processed; 4,934 new individuals tested.
