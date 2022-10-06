IOUX FALLS —A Greenwood man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Noah One Star, 62, was indicted in September. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that, between March 30, 2021, and April 3, 2021, One Star, who had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding a year, knowingly possessed a High Standard Sporting Firearms, model Sentinel Mark IV, .22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire (WMR) caliber, double-action revolver, bearing serial number S31420 and rounds of Western brand .22 WMR ammunition. All had previously been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.
One Star was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
