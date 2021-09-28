South Dakota recorded 812 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths — including Clay County’s first reported death in eight months — in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, three area South Dakota counties saw double-digit increases in new cases, including Yankton County, which recorded 15 new positive tests.
Statistics released on Tuesday are usually elevated as the DOH catches up on weekend reporting.
Clay County’s death was its 16th overall and first since Jan. 27. A 16th death was also reported on Jan. 28, but the DOH amended the county toll downward by one on Feb. 4 after case review.
South Dakota’s four new deaths raised the state toll to 2,133.
Active cases rose by 12 to 7,600, while active hospitalizations climbed by 16 to 200. There were 45 new hospitalizations reported.
For Yankton County, the 15 new cases marked the third straight reporting day it has reached double figures in positive tests and the fifth time the county has had at least 10 new infections since Sept. 20. Five new recoveries were also posted Tuesday, with the number of active cases increasing to 116, the highest level since Jan. 17.
Also reporting double-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases were Charles Mix and Union counties, both with 12 new infections.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +5; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +1; and Turner County, +3.
Union County also reported one new hospitalization.
Also, the DOH weekly update on COVID-19 cases for South Dakota educational institutions reported a total of 1,664 infections (1,337 students, 327 staff) among grade K-12 schools since Aug. 8-14, with 770 active infections and 894 recoveries. Among universities, colleges and technical schools, there have been 271 total cases (201 students, 70 staff), with 81 active infections and 190 recoveries.
As of this writing, the University of South Dakota’s online portal has not been updated since Friday.
