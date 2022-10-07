LINCOLN, Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) require each state highway agency to develop a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on Oct. 1.

Periodically, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) must amend the STIP for reasons such as; to add or remove projects, to make adjustments to funding sources or estimates or to update a project’s scope of work.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.