Group Hits Snag In Effort To Let SD Voters Decide On Grocery Tax
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot.

But there’s already controversy about the wording of a proposed ballot measure and its potential impact on tax revenues.

