SD Social Studies Standards Revision Drawing Hundreds Of Comments
Adobe Stock: Karen Roach

The South Dakota Board of Education Standards will hold its second meeting since revealing the revised social studies standards that drew controversy again this summer.

A day before the official deadline to register or submit public comments, the Board had received nearly 900 comments from teachers, school board members, parents, school administrators and more. The Belle Fourche School Board approved a resolution Monday opposing the proposed social studies standards, as well.

