Yankton County reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The death was the county’s 31st overall during the pandemic and first since April 16.
Overall, South Dakota posted three new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,970.
The DOH also recorded 86 new infections, with the number of active cases dropping to 1,512, the lowest number since Aug. 21.
Yankton County saw one new infection and five new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 47, the lowest level since March 18. However, two new hospitalizations were posted. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with two COVID-related cases, both of which were listed in intensive care.
Other area counties reporting new cases were Clay (+2) and Turner (+1) counties in South Dakota and Cedar (+1), Knox (+1) and Dixon (+1) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Monday showed six active cases (all students), down one from Friday. Eight people were in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of whom were on campus.
Late Friday, the Mount Marty University online portal showed one active case (a student), the school’s first active case since April 1.
The DOH’s weekly report on South Dakota educational facilities was not updated Monday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 98 new cases and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,245. One new death was reported Saturday.
