PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism recently received two high honors from the w3 Awards.
The department received a Gold Award at the 2022 w3 Awards for its Travel Insights email series. The email campaign was recognized in the Travel Email category. Additionally, it received a Silver Award at the 2022 w3 Awards for its online video series, “Tailgate Talks.” The videos were recognized in the General Video/Travel category.
The Travel Insights email series was recognized for its engaging design and for the use of animation and puns to make research and reports as fun and intriguing for South Dakota’s tourism industry to read. By making data accessible, the email series communicates tourism’s importance to industry stakeholders both in and outside of South Dakota.
The Tailgate Talks videos feature sportswomen and conservationists who share their views on what makes South Dakota the world’s greatest pheasant hunting destination. The series uses testimonial interviews to tell the real South Dakota stories from local hunters. This series was developed in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
Both initiatives were developed through the partnership between the Department of Tourism and Lawrence & Schiller, a marketing agency with offices in Sioux Falls and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The w3 Awards honor creative excellence on the web, and recognizes the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps and online video. With over 3,000 entries from across the globe, less than 10% of all marketing entries are recognized as gold winners. The w3 Awards are selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.
