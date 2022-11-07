PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism recently received two high honors from the w3 Awards.

The department received a Gold Award at the 2022 w3 Awards for its Travel Insights email series. The email campaign was recognized in the Travel Email category. Additionally, it received a Silver Award at the 2022 w3 Awards for its online video series, “Tailgate Talks.” The videos were recognized in the General Video/Travel category.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.