South Dakota recorded 200 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,938.
Yankton County saw two new positive tests and six new recoveries to lower the number of active cases to 71.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+4), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+7) counties in South Dakota.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) did not post an update on COVID-19 cases Friday, but it did report that the state administered 24,514 new vaccinations. Nebraska has administered 102,377 vaccinations in the past three reporting days. The DHHS reported that 24% of Nebraskans ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccination.
