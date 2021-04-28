South Dakota health officials are working to address any misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines as the state’s vaccination program continues to progress.
During a media briefing Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon acknowledged that a lot of misinformation is making the rounds, particularly on social media.
“It’s normal for people to have questions, but to be fearful is not normal,” she said.
She also noted that anti-vaccine information is circulating through more than social media.
“We came across a mail piece — for lack of a better word — that was wholly inaccurate that had conspiracy claims about vaccine development,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
An anti-vaccine mailing has been reported in the Yankton area in recent days, which was brought up during Monday’s Yankton City Commission meeting.
Despite the state’s strong vaccination numbers — it was reported Wednesday that 54% of South Dakotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccination, with 44% having completed a two-dose cycle — state officials are seeking to address any hesitancy and resistance to the vaccines.
“We don’t see vaccines as a political, Republican/Democrat issue,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “It’s science-based. We encourage people to get information from verified sources, and if they see things come through on social media, verify the information.”
She pointed to the recent pause in the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine due to reports of rare blood clotting issues as an example of the rigorousness of the U.S. vaccination program.
“It shows that the safety protocols do work,” she said, noting that the U.S. has “the gold standard when it comes to vaccines and procedures.”
State epidemiologist Josh Clayton added that, in the J&J situation, clotting problems were found in just 1.9 cases per 1 million doses administered.
“But the benefits of vaccination include more than 6,000 people (per 1 million) avoiding hospitalization and 2,000 avoiding death,” he said.
The FDA has added a warning about the clotting issue to the J&J vaccine, he said.
Clayton also noted that, as of Wednesday, 5,843 South Dakotans have failed to get their second vaccination at the same site within a 42-day time frame after receiving their first jab.
These individuals “do not need to restart the series” if they decide to get their second shot beyond the 42-day window.
“We don’t have specific factors around who is missing their second dose at this point,” Clayton said. “It’s important for people reaching out to get their questions answered and get reliable information.”
Clayton also said the average number of daily cases in the state last week dropped to 133 per day, down 32% from the previous week.
In a reflection of the decline in cases and the rise in vaccinations, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday that it would no longer be issuing online updates on weekends (it stopped doing Sunday updates at the end of March) and would reduce media briefings, which were once held on a daily basis, to once a month.
Meanwhile, the DOH online portal reported that there are 86 confirmed variant cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, including five in Yankton County. Other area South Dakota counties reporting variants included Union (2) and Clay (1) counties.
Overall, 170 new infections were posted Wednesday along with one new death, which raised the state toll to 1,962. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County recorded four new cases and nine new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 61. One new hospitalization was reported for the second consecutive day.
Other area counties seeing new cases Wednesday included Bon Homme (+1), Hutchinson (+2) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+3) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota online portal reported six active cases (all students) and 10 people in quarantine/isolation (none on campus), all of which were unchanged from Tuesday.
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University posted no active cases, which also remained unchanged.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 251 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,242.
———
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/
