South Dakota posted nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,706, of which 69 have been recorded this month. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH recorded 670 new infections, with active cases falling to 17,583 (-3,241), the lowest level since Jan. 10.
Current hospitalizations remained steady at 312. There were 43 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate slipped to 23.2% (-0.8%).
Yankton County recorded 17 new infections, with 106 new recoveries reported, the second straight day the figure has been in triple digits. Active cases fell to 462. Two new hospitalizations were posted. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with three COVID patients, one of who was in intensive care, and the South Dakota Human Services Center with one COVID hospitalization.
Case reports from other area counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +16; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, -1 (amended); Turner County, +5; and Union County, +10.
Also, Clay County saw two new hospitalizations. The DOH portal showed Sanford Vermillion Medical Center with three COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota online portal posted eight active cases (7 students, 1 staff), down one from Tuesday. There were 11 people in quarantine/isolation (no change), nine of whom were on campus (no change).
