South Dakota recorded 134 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
Two new deaths were reported, raising the state toll to 1,888.
Yankton County reported one new positive test and four new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 33.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+6), Clay (+3), Douglas (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+3) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 205 new infections and no new deaths.
Also, the DHHS on Saturday recorded the state’s first cases of the B.1.429. California variant. Thirteen cases were detected, including nine in Douglas County (Omaha).
