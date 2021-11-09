South Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases surpassed 6,000 for the first time since Oct. 13 while active hospitalizations skyrocketed, according to Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were 6,083 active cases reported (+122), marking the eighth straight reporting day that active cases in the state have risen.
Meanwhile, active hospitalizations jumped more than 24% to 231 (+45), the highest number since Sept. 21. There were 49 new hospitalizations reported.
According to the DOH, the seven-day test positivity average rose to 14.2%, the highest rate since Sept. 15.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 871 new infections and three new deaths Tuesday, raising the state death toll to 2,270. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County reported 22 new cases, the largest increase since Oct. 19. Fourteen new recoveries were recorded, with the number of active cases rising to 175.
Also locally, Union County saw 12 new positive tests while Hutchinson County recorded 11 new cases, its biggest one-day increase since Dec. 3.
Case reports from other South Dakota counties in the Yankton area included: Bon Homme County, +7; Charles Mix County, +8; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, +3; and Turner County, +6.
There were no new hospitalizations posted for the Yankton area.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday showed three active cases (2 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Monday. Three people were in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
