South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, including deaths in both Yankton and Douglas counties, in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
For Yankton County, it was the 51st pandemic death overall and seventh this year, while Douglas County reported its 16th death and first since Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, Charles Mix County saw its COVID death count amended downward by one to 32. It was not indicated whether the death was attributed to other causes or reassigned to another county.
Statewide, the new fatalities raised the pandemic toll to 2,677, including 40 deaths posted so far this week.
The DOH reported 733 new infections Thursday, while active cases fell to 27,003 (-1,786). Active cases have fallen by 25.5% since hitting an all-time high of 36,247 on Jan. 24.
Current COVID hospitalizations dropped for the fourth straight day, declining to 344 (-11). There were 46 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate slipped to 29.2% (-1.7%), the first time it’s been below 30% since Jan. 6.
Locally, there were 68 new COVID cases reported Thursday in area South Dakota counties.
Yankton County recorded 18 new cases along with 35 new recoveries. Active cases fell to 705. Two new hospitalizations were reported.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +14; Clay County, +15; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +3; and Union County, +7.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota reported big drops in its COVID numbers Thursday. Active cases fell from 33 to 14 (8 students, 6 staff), while there were 19 people in quarantine/isolation (-21), including two on campus (-1).
In the DOH’s weekly update of state educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 353 new COVID cases reported last week (Jan. 23-29), a big drop from 837 reported the previous week. So far this school year, there have been 9,775 total cases (7,756 students; 2,019 staff) with 7,778 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were 129 new cases posted for last week, down from 218 the previous week. So far since Aug. 8, there have been 1,646 total cases (1,192 students, 454 staff) with 1,115 recoveries.
