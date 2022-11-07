LINCOLN, Neb. — Nov. 1 marked the beginning of the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s (PSC) cold weather rule.

From Nov. 1 through March 31, customers of Nebraska’s jurisdictional natural gas utilities who may be facing financial difficulties are given a little extra time to pay their bills.

