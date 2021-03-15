Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.