South Dakota recorded 1,027 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths — including the first two Douglas County deaths in 11 months — in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The four deaths raised the state toll to 2,375.
For Douglas County, it was the first deaths related to COVID-19 posted since Jan. 6. The county has recorded 11 deaths overall during the pandemic.
Although South Dakota recorded more than 1,000 new cases — Tuesdays usually see higher numbers coming off the weekend — the number of active cases declined slightly to 7,647 (-15), according to the DOH portal.
Current hospitalizations rose to 250 (+4), with 56 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, several area South Dakota counties saw double-digit increases in new cases:
• Yankton County recorded 27 new infections and 29 new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 188. The DOH also reported no new hospitalizations, the first time the county hasn’t posted at least one new hospitalization since Nov. 23;
• Charles Mix County added 33 new cases, the seventh straight reporting day the county has had at least 10 new cases. Active cases rose to 200, the highest level since Dec. 11, 2020;
• Bon Homme County saw 19 new cases, its biggest one-day increase since Nov. 20, 2020;
• Hutchinson County recorded 18 new infections and saw its active cases rise to 130, the highest number since Dec. 11, 2020;
• Union County posted 16 new cases, with active cases rising to 122;
• Turner County added 15 new infections and saw its number of active cases climb to 76.
Case reports for other area South Dakota counties included Clay County, +8; and Douglas County, +3;
New hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme (+3), Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+2) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Tuesday recorded 13 active cases (12 students, 1 staff), down three from Friday. Fifteen people were in quarantine/isolation (-4), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
