South Dakota has reported its first confirmed case of the P.1 variant of COVID-19 in the state, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday.
The so-called “Brazil variant” was identified in Pennington County.
Only one case has been diagnosed, but the DOH said “it is safe to assume other cases may exist.”
“We are closely monitoring this development and would like to use this opportunity to encourage state residents to get vaccinated as it’s the best way to be protected — and have proven nearly 100% effective against hospitalization and death,” said Daniel Bucheli, SD-DOH communications director, in a press release. “With more access points than ever, it’s critical to protect yourself, your family and our communities.”
The DOH reported 77 variant cases in South Dakota, including one in Clay County. The department’s online portal still shows Yankton County with three variant cases and Union County with two.
To date, two variant cases have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported, the DOH said.
Meanwhile, South Dakota added 158 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s update.
One new death was reported, raising the state toll to 1,954. The death was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Yankton County reported seven new cases and has now added 103 new infections this month. There were five new recoveries listed Wednesday, while the number of active cases rose to 68. No new hospitalizations were posted.
Other area counties reporting new positive tests included Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+6) and Hutchinson (+2) counties in South Dakota and Dixon County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported five active cases Wednesday (all students), up two from Tuesday. Six people were in quarantine/isolation (+2), with none on campus (-1).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases (0 change).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded seven new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the state toll to 2,229. None of the deaths were in the Yankton area.
The DHHS also reported 264 new infections.
