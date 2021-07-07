In the Department of Health’s (DOH) first weekly COVID-19 update, South Dakota recorded 61 new infections and one new death since Friday.
The DOH announce on its online portal last week that it would be issuing weekly COVID-19 updates instead of daily reports. The final daily update was posted last Friday.
The new death raised the state toll to 2,039. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
Also, the state’s number of active cases climbed by 11 (178) and the number of active hospitalizations rose by two to 27.
Meanwhile, Yankton County has been reclassified to having no community spread, the first time it has held that status since late March 2020. “No community spread” is defined as 0 cases per 100,000 people.
However, state statistics still show the county with one active case. Yankton County recorded no new cases and no new recoveries in the weekly update. Also, the number of total COVID-related hospitalizations was amended downward by one to 132 overall.
Douglas County was the only area South Dakota county to post a new positive test (+1). It also recorded one new hospitalization.
In the Yankton area, Charles Mix County is classified as having moderate community spread (defined as 10 cases per 100,000 or a minimum of four cases) while Douglas and Hutchinson counties are classified as having minimal community spread (less than 10 cases per 100,000 or a minimum of one case). All other area South Dakota counties are classified as having no community spread.
