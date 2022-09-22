PIERRE — The absentee voting period for South Dakota’s 2022 General Election will begin Friday, Sept. 23.

To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit an absentee ballot application form to their county auditor. Absentee ballot application forms may be requested from the county auditor or downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov. Voters choosing to cast an absentee ballot are encouraged to account for mail processing and delivery times by allowing sufficient time for the return of the ballot to their county auditor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.