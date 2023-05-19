Six Arrested At Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple people during incidents at the Nebraska State Capitol Building during legislative debate on Friday afternoon, according to a press release.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., multiple observers in the opponent balcony began yelling. Two individuals threw objects over the balcony onto the legislative floor. Those individuals, Lucia Salinas, 24, of Omaha, and Maghie Miller-Jenkins, 36, of Lincoln, were arrested for obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace. Another individual was yelling repeatedly and refused orders to leave the balcony. That individual, identified as Mar Lee, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing.  

