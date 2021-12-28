In a report covering the three-day Christmas holiday weekend, Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health posted big numbers in both new infections and new recoveries.
The state saw 1,265 new cases Tuesday, as well as 1,219 recoveries. As a result, the number of active cases rose by just 47 to 7,271.
Also, the state death toll was amended downward by one to 2,468. It marked the first time the state toll had not risen since Nov. 8.
Current hospitalizations dropped to 228 (-16). There were 49 new hospitalizations reported.
However, the seven-day test positivity rate shot up to 14.7% (+1.5%).
Several South Dakota counties in the area reported notable increases in cases and recoveries.
Yankton County posted 32 new infections and 36 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 270. No new hospitalizations were posted.
Here is a list of what other area South Dakota counties saw Tuesday in both new cases and new recoveries, with active cases in parentheses: Bon Homme County: 15 new cases/18 new recoveries (66); Charles Mix County: 17/48 (105); Clay County: 16/11 (78); Douglas County: 4/7 (21); Hutchinson County: 10/19 (84); Turner County: 10/25 (64); and Union County, 13/20 (86).
New hospitalizations were reported in Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
