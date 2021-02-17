South Dakota will lower its COVID-19 vaccination age eligibility to age 65 beginning next week.
During a media briefing Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced the change, which will take effect next Monday, Feb. 22.
“It helps us to continue to work through priority group D,” she said. “We’ve been in communication with our Phase 1 vaccinators, and they are definitely up to the challenge and are excited for it.”
She said the state also learned late Tuesday that it would see a 13.7% increase in vaccine doses beginning next week. The increase raises the weekly allocation to 17,660 doses, which does not include doses received by the Veterans Administration, Indian Health Services and by pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
“It is exciting that, given our orderly and well planned vaccination strategy, coupled with the dedication of our medical professionals across our state, we are in such a strong position when it comes to vaccination efforts,” Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release issued after Wednesday’s briefing.
During the briefing, she noted that more than 158,000 (15.56%) South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while nearly 52,000 people (7.42%) have received both doses of a two-dose regimen.
“We continue to make progress,” she said. “… I’m just pleased that we are continuing to get shots in arms.”
State epidemiologist Josh Clayton added, “To this point, we have not seen an individual who has been fully vaccinated in South Dakota develop COVID-19.”
He also reported that no cases connected to variant COVID strains have been detected in the state.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 95 new infections Wednesday and no new deaths, with the state death toll holding at 1,844.
Yankton County’s case total amended downward by one to 2,777. Seven new recoveries were reported, lowering the number of active cases to 32.
Area counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the state toll to 2,018. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
There were also 58 new infections reported.
