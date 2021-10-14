Yankton County reported 12 new COVID-19 infections, the third straight day the county has seen a double-digit rise in positive tests, according to Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The county also recorded one new hospitalization, the seventh posted so far this month.
The DOH online portal Thursday showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) with eight COVID-19 cases, all of whom are in intensive care, with one on a ventilator.
According to a hospital spokesman, the number of COVID hospitalizations at ASHH had reached 11 earlier this week.
“In the bigger picture, COVID-related hospitalizations in the Avera system have been running around 100. While high, this is lower than our peak last fall and winter,” Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Regional President and CEO Doug Ekeren said in an email to the Press & Dakotan. “However, our hospitals are caring for many other patients with needs such as heart attack, stroke, surgery, traumatic injury and RSV in children, which is also resulting in higher patient volumes.”
He added, “At Avera Sacred Heart, we have implemented the pandemic planning that began last year to manage our staffing and facility resources to accommodate the volume of patients we are receiving.”
Ekeren said local officials are closely watching case trends.
“We continue to monitor transmission levels of COVID-19 to further project where we may peak with COVID cases this fall/winter. Currently, Yankton County continues to report high transmission levels,” he said.
A statement from the hospital added that most of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
“In the meantime, we encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated, get tested if they are symptomatic and to use mitigation measures to avoid contracting COVID-19,” Ekeren added.
Yankton County has recorded 144 new infections and 107 new recoveries so far this month. Eleven new recoveries were reported Thursday, raising the number of active cases in the county to 148.
Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dropped to their lowest level since early September, according to Thursday’s DOH update.
The online portal showed active cases in the state at 5,963 (-125), the first time it’s been below the 6,000-case level since Sept. 3.
South Dakota saw 342 new COVID-19 infections and five new deaths Thursday. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area. The deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,182. The state has recorded 40 COVID-related deaths so far this month.
Active hospitalizations dropped to 201 (-6), with the state reporting 17 new hospitalizations.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Thursday included: Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +8; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +1; and Union County, +11.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal posted 12 active cases (all students), which was unchanged from Wednesday. Twenty people were listed in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Also, the DOH portal on Thursday began listing the number of people in the state who have received either a Pfizer booster or a third Moderna injection. As of Thursday, 27,148 people have received third doses.
Third doses recorded in area counties were as follows: Bon Homme County, 109; Charles Mix County, 69; Clay County, 229; Douglas County, 51; Hutchinson County, 102; Turner County, 238; Union County, 118; and Yankton County, 838.
The DOH also made some slight adjustments to its vaccination figures Thursday. To date, 65.79% of residents ages 12 and older have received at least one vaccination, while 56.68% have completed their vaccination regimens.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.