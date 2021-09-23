South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19 — the biggest one-day increase since daily reporting resumed in early August — in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The six deaths raised the state toll to 2,115. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH went from daily to weekly updates on July 1 but shifted back to daily reporting on Aug. 12. While seven deaths were reported for the week ending Aug. 4, the last time the state recorded at least six deaths in a daily report was May 28.
There were 587 new infections reported, with active cases climbing by 11 to 7,725.
Active hospitalizations dropped by 10% to 203. There were 19 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County saw five new positive tests and 11 recoveries Thursday, lowering the number of active cases to 101. One new hospitalization was reported, the third one this week. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with five COVID-19 cases, including four in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Meanwhile, one COVID-19 case was reported hospitalized at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
The case update for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, 0; Charles Mix County, +2; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +2; and Union County, +6.
The University of South Dakota online portal posted four active cases Thursday (all students), a drop of three from Wednesday and the lowest number so far during the fall semester. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at seven (-3) — also a semester low — with four on campus (0 change).
As of Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 online portal, which normally posts weekly updates each Wednesday, had still not been updated for this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.