COVID Update for March 16, 2022: Charles Mix Co. Records New Death

From P&D Staff Reports
Mar 16, 2022

South Dakota recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Charles Mix County, in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health (DOH).

The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,870. South Dakota has posted 65 COVID deaths so far this month.

For Charles Mix County, it was the 35th COVID fatality overall and second this month. The DOH posted 36 new infections, while active cases dropped to 2,679 (-77).

Yankton County reported one new case and seven new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 68.

Other statistics for Wednesday included:

• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 69 (-8); new hospitalizations: 5
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — Charles Mix County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 4.7% (-.3%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (3) — Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +1; Yankton County, +1;
• USD Update — Active case: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change).
