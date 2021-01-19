Both South Dakota and Nebraska reported only nominal increases in new COVID-19 cases, according to the latest reports.
Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) showed just 127 new positive tests. However, the positivity rate for the tests was still at 9.3%.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) posted just 78 new cases, its lowest daily increase since last summer. Testing was down significantly, however.
Five new deaths were recorded in Nebraska, lifting the state toll to 1,842. No new deaths were posted for South Dakota, leaving the toll at 1,667.
Locally, new infections were reported in Bon Homme (1 new case), Charles Mix (1), Hutchinson (1), Union (1) and Yankton (3) counties. In Nebraska, Knox County recorded four new cases.
Yankton County also recorded 27 new recoveries to drop its number of active cases to 88, the lowest level since Sept. 29.
In the DOH’s weekly update on the state’s educational institutions, grades K-12 schools reported 148 new cases last week (Jan. 10-16), down from 242 the previous week. Overall, there have been 10,159 cases recorded (7,592 students, 2,567 staff), with 9,914 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 62 new cases were recorded last week, down five from the previous week. The overall case total is 3,351 (2,868 students, 483 staff), with 3,272 recoveries.
On Tuesday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 17 active cases (9 students, 8 staff), down three from Monday. There were 27 people in quarantine/isolation, down six from the last available report, posted Friday. No one on campus was in isolation/quarantine (-1 from Friday).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Tuesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 105,786 (+127: 112 confirmed, 15 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,262 (-351);
• Recoveries — 99,887 (+508);
• Hospitalizations — 6,092 ever hospitalized (+10); 200 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 1,905 new tests processed; 461 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 57,476 total vaccinations (+355); 47,647 individuals vaccinated (+355).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported late Monday that more than 29,500 vaccine doses were administered last week.
“As of Sunday, 106,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in Phase 1 priority groups,” the DHHS said in a press release. Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
First doses have been given to more than 75% of Nebraska’s 90,000 health care workers so far, with more than 15,000 receiving a second dose, the DHHS reported.
Other statistics from late Monday included:
• Total Cases — 182,418 (+78);
• Recoveries — 127,221 (+717);
• Hospitalizations — 5,590 ever hospitalized (+15); 429 currently hospitalized (no change);
• Testing — 2,267 new tests processed; 536 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.