South Dakota reported 13 new COVID-19 infections in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were recorded, keeping the state toll at 2,029.
Yankton County saw no new infections or recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at two.
Union County (+1) was the only area South Dakota county to report any new positive tests.
The DOH continued to reduce its number of total COVID-related hospitalizations, with the number being amended downward by 13 Thursday to 6,864. It reached a high of 7,588 on May 28 before the DOH began what it called a “data cleanup” of the COVID hospitalization statistics.
Area counties seeing their COVID hospitalization totals drop Thursday included Charles Mix (-1), Douglas (-1), Hutchinson (-1) and Yankton (-1) counties.
Here is a list of the total hospitalization changes in each area South Dakota county since the most recent date of its highest total:
• Bon Homme County — Current Total: 68; High Point: 85 on June 2 (a decrease of 20%);
• Charles Mix County — Current Total: 137; High Point: 168 on May 28 (-18.4%);
• Clay County — Current Total: 50; High Point: 55 on June 4 (-9%);
• Douglas County — Current Total: 57; High Point: 62 on June 1 (-8%);
• Hutchinson County — Current Total: 83; High Point: 98 on June 1 (-15.3%);
• Turner County — Current Total: 73; High Point: 80 on June 1 (-8%);
• Union County — Current Total: 79; High Point: 85 on June 2 (-7%);
• Yankton County — Current Total: 138; High Point: 172 on June 1 (-19.7%).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 50 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,259.
