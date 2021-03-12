South Dakota reported 184 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths, including one in Bon Homme County, in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,907.
Bon Homme County’s death was its 26th overall and the first posted since Feb. 13.
Active hospitalizations dropped to 62, while active cases in the state climbed for the fourth straight day.
Yankton County reported three new infections and one new recovery, raising the number of active cases to 44, an increase of 12 in the last 10 days.
Other area counties reporting new positive tests included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+2), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+3) and Union (+8) counties in South Dakota.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday reported six active cases (all students), which was unchanged from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation remained at 13, with none on campus.
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Wednesday.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 114,347 (+184: 124 confirmed, 60 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,163 (+32);
• Recoveries — 110,277 (+150);
• Hospitalizations — 6,766 ever hospitalized (+10); 62 currently hospitalized (-5);
• Testing — 3,431 new tests processed; 693 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 283,216 total vaccinations (+7,109); 181,530 individuals vaccinated (+3,437).
In Nebraska, 272 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services Friday. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 2,214.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 204,162 (+272);
• Active Cases — 43,958 (-30);
• Recoveries — 158,080 (+300);
• Hospitalizations — 6,251 ever hospitalized (+3); 128 currently hospitalized (-9);
• Testing — 19,115 new tests processed; 1,039 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 595,669 (+22,031).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.