South Dakota recorded 79 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Monday’s update from the Department of Health.
The death raised the state toll to 1,981. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases in the state dropped to 1,211, the lowest level since Aug. 18.
Yankton County reported three new cases over the weekend and no new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 32. One new hospitalization was reported, the county’s sixth this month.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1) and Douglas (+1) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal recorded 66 new infections. Also, the number of deaths was amended downward to 2,246, eight less than Friday.
