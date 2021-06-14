The number of COVID-related active hospitalizations in South Dakota fell to its lowest point since the first month of the pandemic, according to Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were 26 people who were listed as currently hospitalized, the smallest number since late March 2020.
Seventeen new COVID-19 infections were reported Monday and no new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,026.
The number of active cases fell to 215.
Yankton County reported no new positive tests and one new recovery, lowering the number of active cases to five.
Turner County (+1) was the only area South Dakota county to report a new case.
The DOH continued to adjust the state’s number of total hospitalizations related to COVID downward. Area counties seeing their hospitalization numbers reduced included Bon Homme County (-3; pandemic total of 69), Charles Mix County (-1; 141), Clay County (-1; 52) and Yankton County (-2; 141).
Also, Clay County was reclassified as having no community spread.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal showed 55 new infections and two new deaths, raising the state’s COVID-related death toll to 2,258.
