Yankton County posted 13 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
After Thursday’s report of just three new cases, the county returned to double-digit territory. It marked the eighth time in the last nine reporting days Yankton County has recorded at least 10 new positive tests. The county also recorded seven new recoveries.
Overall, South Dakota reported 396 new cases and one new death Friday, raising the state toll to 2,235. With Friday being the DOH’s last COVID update for October, the state finished the month with 93 COVID-related deaths, the most since February. Friday’s new death was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Active cases in the state went up to 5,421 (+25), while active hospitalizations tumbled by 8.3% to 187. There were 25 new hospitalizations recorded.
The case update for area South Dakota counties Friday included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +3; and Union County, +2.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson County reported two new hospitalizations and Union County saw one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal reported four active cases (1 student, 3 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday. Five people were in quarantine/isolation (-2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Here is the update on active cases in area South Dakota counties for Friday, with the difference from last Friday (Oct. 22) in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 21 (-2); Charles Mix County, 40 (-13); Clay County, 68 (+6); Douglas County, 12 (-3); Hutchinson County, 26 (+5); Turner County, 31 (+6); Union County, 109 (-12); and Yankton County, 136 (-10).
