South Dakota recorded 255 new COVID-19 infections and five new deaths in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The five deaths raised the state toll to 1,933. It was the biggest one-day rise since March 3. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County reported four new cases and six new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 67. For the first time in six days, no new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+5), Clay (+4), Hutchinson (+7) and Union (+5) counties in South Dakota, and Dixon (+2) and Knox (+3) counties in Nebraska. Also, Cedar County saw its case number amended downward by four.
Late Friday, the University of South Dakota (USD) reported 14 active cases (12 students, 2 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 22 (-1), including one on campus (0 change).
Meanwhile, USD’s Missouri Valley Football Conference game with North Dakota State slated for Saturday was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU's Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The game will not be rescheduled.
Also Friday, Mount Marty University posted one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Thursday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services registered 241 new infections and no new deaths. The state’s death toll remained at 2,175.
