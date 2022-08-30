LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced its plan to interview each of the five bidders who responded to the state’s request for proposals (RFP) to provide Medicaid managed care services. These interviews are an optional part of the procurement process and add to each bidder’s written proposals submitted to the state.

Medicaid will interview representatives from each of these five bidding companies the week of Sept. 12. To allow bidders the opportunity to prepare for these interviews, DHHS will adjust its previously shared schedule for announcing the winning bidders. DHHS will now announce the winning bidders by Friday, September 23 to allow time to review and score the interviews. DHHS had previously announced plans to name the winning bidders in late August.  

