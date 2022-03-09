featured top story COVID Update for March 9, 2022: SD Hospitalizations Reach Six-Month Low From P&D Staff Reports Mar 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo: MB.Photostock - stock.adobe.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota have fallen to their lowest level in more than six months, according to Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).Current hospitalizations dipped to 112 (-8), the lowest level since Aug. 18. There were five new COVID-related hospitalizations reported.The DOH posted 72 new infections Wednesday, with active cases falling to 3,238 (-117). One new COVID-related death was reported, raising the state toll to 2,844. It was not recorded in the Yankton area.Yankton County posted one new case and three new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 81. Other statistics for Wednesday included:• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 6.2% (-.3%);• New Area S.D. Cases (3/net) — Charles Mix County, +2; Clay County, +1; Union County, -1; Yankton County, +1.• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 6 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time Fuel Delivery and Operations Position - Farmers Pride Mar 8, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCindy VornhagenRobert KuchtaMan Faces New Charges In Connection With 2019 IncidentTwo Men Arrested For Drugs, ForgeryDaily Record: ArrestsMichael NissenA Good Sign For YanktonWilliam ‘Bill’ DendingerJudy FischerDean Mackeprang Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (75)Letter: Saving Democracy (55)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Letter: School Project’s Cost (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)Letter: What They Feel (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Letter: Clean Energy (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
