South Dakota recorded nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths, including one in Turner County, in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Yankton County posted 15 new cases, its biggest one-day jump since Jan. 16.
Overall, the state recorded 992 new cases Tuesday, a day that usually sees higher numbers as the DOH catches up on weekend reports.
The four new deaths raised the state toll to 2,092. South Dakota has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths so far this month.
Turner County’s death was its 60th overall and its first since Aug. 26.
The state’s active hospitalizations, which had been falling steadily for more than a week, jumped up 9% to 215 Tuesday. In the Yankton area, new hospitalizations were reported in Clay (+1), Douglas (+1) and Hutchinson (+1) counties.
The number of active cases in the state climbed to 7,263, but the 37-case increase represented the smallest rise in this category since July 14.
Yankton County’s 15 new cases marked the sixth time since Aug. 24 the county has posted a double-digit increase in positive tests. However, the county also recorded 17 new recoveries Tuesday — its biggest one-day total since Jan. 24 — which lowered the number of active cases to 102.
Union County posted 18 new infections, its biggest increase since Aug. 11. Active cases jumped by 18% to 72.
The case report from other counties in the Yankton area Tuesday included: Bon Homme County, 0; Charles Mix County, +7; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +5; Hutchinson County, +7; and Turner County, +2.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday posted nine active cases (7 students, 2 staff), up two from Monday. The number in quarantine/isolation fell by one to 19, including one on campus (0 change).
Mount Marty University reported no active cases late Tuesday, which was unchanged from Monday.
South Dakota’s overall vaccination rate as of Tuesday stood at 63% of people ages 12 and older having received at least one dose, with 57% having completed the two-dose regimen.
