South Dakota recorded 23 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH). Locally, Bon Homme, Hutchinson and Turner counties each reported one new death.
The deaths raise the state toll to 644. Also, the toll this month climbed to 225, making November the deadliest month during the pandemic to date.
Yankton County saw 20 new cases Sunday, the 11th straight day the county has recorded at least 18 new infections. It also reported 12 new recoveries.
Here are the area summaries for Sunday from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 10 new cases (1,213), 0 new hospitalizations (30), 8 new recoveries (1,037), 1 new death (7), 169 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 21 new cases (632), 2 new hospitalizations (78), 8 new recoveries (429), 0 new deaths (1), 202 active cases;
• Clay County — 17 new cases (1,117), 0 new hospitalizations (26), 6 new recoveries (832), 0 new deaths (8), 277 active cases;
• Douglas County — 6 new cases (252), 0 new hospitalizations (37), 1 new recovery (175), 0 new deaths (5), 72 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 12 new cases (420), 1 new hospitalization (42), 6 new recoveries (242), 1 new death (3), 175 active cases;
• Turner County — 12 new cases (705), 1 new hospitalization (39), 7 new recoveries (475), 1 new death (34), 195 active cases;
• Union County — 18 new cases (1,032), 0 new hospitalizations (56), 13 new recoveries (774), 0 new deaths (18), 340 active cases;
• Yankton County — 20 new cases (1,311), 0 new hospitalizations (57), 12 new recoveries (871), 0 new deaths (8), 432 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday reported 10 new cases in Cedar County (238 total), five new infections in Knox County (355) and two new cases in Dixon County (264).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Sunday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 65,381 (+1,199: 1,100 confirmed, 99 probable);
• Active Cases — 19,360 (+613);
• Recoveries — 45,377 (+563);
• Hospitalizations — 3,644 ever hospitalized (+46); 553 currently hospitalized (+4);
• Testing — 5,323 new tests processed; 2,291 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 1,912 new infections were reported late Saturday. There were also four new deaths, raising the state total to 779.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 96,834 (+1,912);
• Active Cases — 43,544 (+1,325);
• Recoveries — 52,511 (+583);
• Hospitalizations — 3,551 ever hospitalized (+29); 889 currently hospitalized (-25);
• Testing — 12,973 new tests processed; 5,288 new individuals tested.
