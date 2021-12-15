South Dakota recorded eight new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Charles Mix County — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,419. The DOH has posted 85 COVID-related fatalities so far in December after recording 99 in November.
The deaths in Charles Mix County raised its pandemic total to 30. It’s the first time the DOH posted multiple deaths for the county in a daily report since Jan. 28.
South Dakota recorded 448 new infections Wednesday, while the number of active cases continued to ease, falling to 7,065 (-86). It’s the fifth time in the last seven reporting days the state has seen a decline in this category.
After hitting a 2021 high in Tuesday’s report, current hospitalizations dropped to 271. There were 28 new hospitalizations posted.
The seven-day test positivity rate fell to 13.5%, the lowest level since Nov. 4.
Yankton County recorded 20 new cases Wednesday, the ninth time this month the county has hit double digits in new positive tests. There were also 19 recoveries, with active cases rising to 199. However, three new hospitalizations were posted. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with seven COVID-19 cases, four of which were in intensive care with one on a ventilator. There were two cases hospitalized at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Along with the two new deaths, Charles Mix County saw 15 new infections.
Clay County, which reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, saw those 10 cases removed from the DOH portal Wednesday. Also, the number of total COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the pandemic was amended downward by one to 58.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +8; Turner County, +7; and Union County, +7.
One new hospitalization was reported in Bon Homme County.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday showed 13 active cases (12 students, 1 staff), up one from Tuesday. Fifteen people were in quarantine/isolation (+1), including three on campus (+1).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a student), down one from the school’s most recent report last Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.