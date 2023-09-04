BELLE FOURCHE — One person died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash one mile east of Belle Fourche in Butte County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on McCoy Road near its intersection with Eaton Lane. The Grand Caravan pulled to the east shoulder, partially in the northbound lane and partially off the road. The 77-year-old male driver got out of the vehicle to check his mail which was on the east side of the road.
A 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling north on McCoy Lane. As the 19-year-old male driver of the Ranger approached the Grand Caravan, he realized it was on the wrong side of the road, swerved to the right, but was unable to avoid collision. At 8:54 p.m., the Ranger struck the driver door of the Caravan, the group of mailboxes, and the 77-year-old male driver of the Caravan. The Ranger and the Caravan driver came to rest in the east ditch.
The 77-year-old male driver of the Grand Caravan sustained fatal injuries, while the 71-year-old female passenger of the Grand Caravan was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The 19-year-old male driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The 20-year-old male passenger of the Ford Ranger had minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
