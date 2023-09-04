BELLE FOURCHE — One person died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash one mile east of Belle Fourche in Butte County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on McCoy Road near its intersection with Eaton Lane. The Grand Caravan pulled to the east shoulder, partially in the northbound lane and partially off the road. The 77-year-old male driver got out of the vehicle to check his mail which was on the east side of the road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.