PIERRE — After discussing the need for better sportsmanship in high school athletics at its past meetings, on Thursday the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors made increased sportsmanship one of its goals for the coming school year.  

According to SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos, the yearlong study will include looking at fan, coach and player behavior and try to formalize consequences for poor sportsmanship.

