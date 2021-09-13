South Dakota posted four new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Charles Mix County, in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The four deaths raised the state toll to 2,088. South Dakota has added 19 new COVID-related deaths so far in September.
For Charles Mix County, it was its 25th pandemic death overall and second in the last six days.
South Dakota added 528 new infections Monday, with the number of active cases climbing to 7,226, the highest level since Dec. 23.
Active hospitalizations dropped by six to 197. Locally, Charles Mix County recorded one new hospitalization.
Yankton County saw two new infections Monday, its smallest daily increase since Aug. 23. Six new recoveries were added, lowering the number of active cases to 104, marking the first time the number of active cases in the county has dropped since Aug. 12.
The case report from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +7.
Also, Hutchinson County saw its COVID-19 death toll amended downward by one to 28. It had been at 29 since the weekly update on July 14.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday showed seven active cases (5 students, 2 staff), down seven from Friday. The number in quarantine/isolation dropped by six to 20, including one on campus (-5).
In the weekly update of community spread levels across the state, Turner County’s level was lowered from high to substantial community spread. In the area, Bon Homme County is also at substantial community spread, while all other counties are in the high category.
Statewide, 53 of the state’s 66 counties were shown with high community spread, down two from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.