The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) did not post COVID-19 updates for either Thursday or Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
However, the DOH did post its weekly COVID update for South Dakota educational institutions for the week of Nov. 14-20:
• Among grades K-12 schools, 307 new infections were reported last week, slightly more than the 304 cases reported the previous week. So far for the school year, there have been 4,555 cases reported (3,686 students; 869 staff), with 3,925 recoveries;
• Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 28 new cases were recorded last week, down from 41 cases the week prior. So far this fall, there have been 552 cases reported (395 students, 157 staff), with 494 recoveries.
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a student), which was unchanged from Monday.
The DOH also reported Wednesday that Avera Sacred Heart Hospital had eight COVID-19 patients, six of whom were in intensive care with one on a respirator. There were no cases reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Here is the list of active cases in area South Dakota counties as of Wednesday, Nov. 24, with the difference from Friday, Nov. 19, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 62 (+8); Charles Mix County, 143 (+12); Clay County, 69 (+8); Douglas County, 27 (+10); Hutchinson County, 88 (+17); Turner County, 62 (+13); Union County, 120 (+24); and Yankton County, 191 (+21).
