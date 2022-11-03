PIERRE — The Department of Education has published the 2021-22 Report Card. The online resource provides a wealth of data to help parents, educators, and community and state leaders understand how their public schools perform on select metrics.

“This year’s Report Card shows a pattern of holding steady through turbulent times,” said South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “That’s remarkable, considering the challenges schools have faced these last two years, and it’s a reflection of South Dakota’s commitment to prioritize face to face learning.”

