A free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine set for Yankton Thursday has been canceled after U.S. health officials recommended a temporary pause in the vaccine after six women developed rare and severe type of blood clots after receiving the vaccine.
According to the statement by the CDC and FDA, any adverse events “appear to be rare” —six cases out of approximately 6.8 million doses administered — and those affected would experience “severe headache(s), abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination,” the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) said in a press release.
Officials with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital said they hope to reschedule the clinic in the future once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determine if the vaccine is safe.
The DOH called for a statewide pause in administration of the vaccine.
“The safety and well-being of all South Dakotans is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until we know more on the reported cases, all vaccinators across our state will follow the CDC’s and FDA’s recommendations, and pause all administration of the J&J vaccine until further notice,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release.
As of Tuesday, 15,743 South Dakotans have received the J&J vaccine.
Malsam-Rysdon added that she is “confident all those who’ve already received the J&J shot have no reason for immediate concern but encourage residents to speak with their medical providers should concerns arise.”
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced it is also pausing administration of the J&J vaccine.
Last Thursday, the DHHS, the Douglas County Health Department, and Nebraska Medicine consulted with CDC and FDA about a rare and severe type of blood clot diagnosed in a Nebraska resident.
“While only six instances of this severe clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the J&J/Janssen vaccine across the US, the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation,” the DHHS said in a press release.
In Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the DOH, South Dakota reported 262 new infections.
No new deaths were posted, keeping the state toll at 1,947.
Active hospitalizations statewide jumped by 10 to 106, the highest daily total since Feb. 10.
Yankton County recorded six new cases and six new recoveries, as well as one new hospitalization. The number of active cases stood at 65.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+5), Hutchinson (+6) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota, and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota on Tuesday saw its number of active cases jump from six to 11 (10 students, 1 staff). The number in quarantine/isolation climbed to 15 (+5), including four on campus (+3).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Friday.
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported five new deaths, raising the state toll to 2,226.
There were also 97 new cases recorded.
