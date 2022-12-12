Ann Ashford

Ann Ashford

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ann Ashford, an attorney who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, is among the applicants for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

Ashford, a Democrat and the widow of former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford of Omaha, said she would put “constituents over party (affiliation) every time,” if appointed to the job by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, a Republican.

