Yankton and Turner counties each reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, the state recorded six new deaths, raising the pandemic toll to 2,398. South Dakota has recorded 64 COVID-related fatalities so far in December.
Yankton County’s death was its 44th overall and third this month.
For Turner County, it was the 62nd COVID-related death recorded and first since Oct. 18.
The DOH posted 448 new infections Friday, with active cases rising slightly to 7,692 (+4).
Current hospitalizations fell to 261 (-9). There were 31 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County recorded nine new cases, snapping a streak of three consecutive days of seeing at least 20 new positive tests. Twelve new recoveries were also reported. There was one new hospitalization posted, the seventh so far this month. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with eight COVID-19 cases, six of which were in intensive care with one on a ventilator. Also, there were two cases reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, -1 (amended from Thursday); Charles Mix County, +12; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +5; Hutchinson County, +7; Turner County, +2; and Union County, +6.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Friday reported nine active cases (all students), down one from Thursday. Eleven people were in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Here is the list of active cases in area South Dakota counties for Friday, with the difference from Friday, Dec. 3, shown in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 77 (+10); Charles Mix County, 210 (+25); Clay County, 81 (+5); Douglas County, 46 (+4); Hutchinson County, 134 (+14); Turner County, 71 (+3); Union County, 113 (-1); and Yankton County, 197 (+13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.