South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Saturday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,804. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The state saw 188 new infections, and active cases dropped to 2,372.
Yankton County reported eight new cases, its biggest one-day increase since Jan. 21. Two new recoveries were reported.
Other area counties posting new cases included Clay (+3), Hutchinson (+3) and Union (+8) counties in South Dakota, and Dixon (+3) and Cedar (+1) counties in Nebraska.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 109,132 (+188: 120 confirmed, 68 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,372 (-58);
• Recoveries — 104,956 (+240);
• Hospitalizations — 6,359 ever hospitalized (+13); 115 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Testing — 2,664 new tests processed; 836 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 121,653 total vaccinations (+5,870); 80,700 individuals vaccinated (0 change).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday reported 10 new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,968.
The state also recorded 362 new infections.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 193,431 (+362);
• Recoveries — 139,885 (+598);
• Hospitalizations — 5,887 ever hospitalized (+14); 275 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 12,535 new tests processed; 1,715 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 229,719 (+8,439).
